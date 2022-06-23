Krisiun Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Sworn Enemies" From Upcoming New Album "Mortem Solis"

Brazilian death metal veterans Krisiun premiere a new song entitled “Sworn Enemies”, taken from their upcoming new album "Mortem Solis", which will be out in stores July 29th, 2022 via Century Media Records.

Check out now "Sworn Enemies" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





For "Mortem Solis" the trio recorded their new material locally at Family Mob Studio (Ratos De Porão, Crypta) in São Paulo, Brazil and mixed/mastered with Mark Lewis (Kataklysm, Deicide, The Black Dahlia Murder, etc.) in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Mortem Solis" comes with artwork designed by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Venom, Dark Funeral).

"Mortem Soli" - which is Latin for "Death of the Sun" - will be available as a limited Digipak edition (with the exclusive bonus track “Death Of The Sun), as Digital Album, and as LP on 180g vinyl in the following variants:

- Black LP - Unlimited

- Transparent Orange LP - Limited to 300x copies via CM Distro & Webshop Europe

- Clear LP - Limited to 300x copies via EMP

- Golden LP – Limited to 300x copies via Nuclear Blast

Tracklisting:

1. Sworn Enemies

2. Serpent Messiah

3. Swords Into Flesh

4. Necronomical

5. Tomb Of The Nameless

6. Dawn Sun Carnage (Intro)

7. Temple Of The Abattoir

8. War Blood Hammer

9. As Angels Burn

10. Worm God

11. Death Of The Sun (CD Bonus Track)