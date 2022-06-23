Bleeding Display Premiere New Song "213" From New Album "Dawn of a Killer"
Lisbon, Portugal-based death metal band Bleeding Display premiere a new song entitled “213”, taken from their upcoming new album "Dawn of a Killer", which is out now via Miasma Records and Vomit Your Shirt.
Check out now "213" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sever The Memories: Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Krisiun Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Bleeding Display Premiere New Song '213'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.