Sever The Memories Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut EP "Hollow Shell"
West Palm Beach, Florida-based deathcore outfit Sever The Memories premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming debut EP "Hollow Shell", which will be out in stores June 24, 2022.
Check out now "Hollow Shell" in its entirety below.
