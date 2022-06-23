Fit For A King Premiere New Song & Music Video “Reaper”
A brand new single named “Reaper” from Texan metalcore outfit Fit For A King has premiered streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track's accompanying music video will go live on YouTube as well at 12 am (EDT).
Fit For A King will be out on the road again this fall going on a North American tour with I Prevail, Pierce The Veil and more. Here’s where you can catch that trek:
w/ I Prevail, Pierce The Veil & Yours Truly:
09/09 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
09/10 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)
09/11 Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
09/13 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
09/14 Oshkosh, WI – Oshkosh Arena
09/16 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live
09/17 Ralston, NE – Liberty First Credit Union Arena
09/18 Wichita, KS – Wave
09/20 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
09/21 San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center
09/23 Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater
09/24 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
09/25 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
09/27 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
09/28 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
09/29 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
10/01 Silvers Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/02 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/04 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
10/05 Toronto, ON – Rebel
10/07 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre
10/08 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/09 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
w/ I Prevail, Pierce The Veil & Stand Atlantic:
10/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10/26 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest
10/31 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
11/01 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
11/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/04 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
11/06 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
11/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
11/09 St. Louis, MO – The Factory
11/11 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
11/12 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
11/15 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
11/18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/19 Cambridge, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
11/22 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
