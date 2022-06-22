Saor Streaming New Album "Origins" Ahead Of Friday Release
Caledonian metal pioneers Saor are now streaming their upcoming fifth full-length album, "Origins," in its entirety ahead of this Friday's release. The album can be heard below.
"Origins" is due for release on 24th June via Season of Mist, making it Saor's debut to the label. Inspired by the myths and tales of the Scottish highlands, Origins takes the listener deep into the ancient heartlands while delivering Saor's signature hybrid of atmospheric black metal and folk.
