Famyne Posts New Music Video "Gone" Online

Garden-fresh trail-blazers from the UK, Famyne drag Doom kicking and screaming into the 21st century today with new single "Gone," taken from the epic new album "The Ground Below" released on Friday, May 13th 2022 via Svart Records.

Svart Records is proud to present "The Ground Below," the stellar new album from UK Progressive Doom Rock band Famyne. Hailing from the heart of the garden of England, Canterbury gloom-fathers Famyne slug and soar their way up and out from the underground, shaking off any shackles of genre constraints on their new album "The Ground Below." Since their inception in 2014, Famyne have been rapidly building an incendiary reputation for themselves, and an epic universe all of their own, magnetising more souls into the orbit of their unique expansion of masterful Doom metal. From their "Famyne EP" in 2015, earning a place at Bloodstock Open Air 2016, to their break-out self-titled debut in 2018, Famyne have been constantly turning heads as a promising new light in the darkness.