Famyne Posts New Music Video "Gone" Online
Garden-fresh trail-blazers from the UK, Famyne drag Doom kicking and screaming into the 21st century today with new single "Gone," taken from the epic new album "The Ground Below" released on Friday, May 13th 2022 via Svart Records.
Svart Records is proud to present "The Ground Below," the stellar new album from UK Progressive Doom Rock band Famyne. Hailing from the heart of the garden of England, Canterbury gloom-fathers Famyne slug and soar their way up and out from the underground, shaking off any shackles of genre constraints on their new album "The Ground Below." Since their inception in 2014, Famyne have been rapidly building an incendiary reputation for themselves, and an epic universe all of their own, magnetising more souls into the orbit of their unique expansion of masterful Doom metal. From their "Famyne EP" in 2015, earning a place at Bloodstock Open Air 2016, to their break-out self-titled debut in 2018, Famyne have been constantly turning heads as a promising new light in the darkness.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Monument Of Misanthropy & Pyrexia Added To MYFBEF
- Next Article:
We Came As Romans Reveals New Album Details
0 Comments on "Famyne Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.