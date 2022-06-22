Exclusive

Monument Of Misanthropy & Pyrexia Headlining 2022's Barcelona MYFB Extreme Fest

European technical brutal death institution Monument Of Misanthropy will be co-headlining this year's edition of Barcelona's MYFB Extreme Fest together with U.S. death metal veterans Pyrexia.

The lineup is completed with Belgium-based goregrind outfit Brutal Sphincter, Barcelona's death metal veterans Graveyard, Cerebral Extinction (Italy), Abisme and Handle With Hate (both Barcelona).

The event will take place on Saturday July 9th 2022 at the Death Fields, Avinguda Collserola, s/n - Molins de Rei, Barcelona and the entrance is FREE of charge (!).

The group have just returned from their first headlining UK-tour with Visions Of Disfigurement and Cuttered Flesh. The have shared the below tour recap video on this occasion:

In other news Monument Of Misanthropy celebrate their 10th anniversary with the first ever vinyl release of their debut album "Anger Mismanagement". The record has been re-mastered by Christoph Brandes at Iguana Studios, Germany and is strictly limited to 300 pieces and can be ordere via the band's own official store HERE. You can listen now to the new re-mastered album version via YouTube below:

SATURDAY 9th JULY 2022! - FREE!

DEATH FIELD - Avinguda Collserola, s/n - Molins de Rei (BARCELONA)

Bands confirmed:

- PYREXIA (USA)

- MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY (AT/UK)

- BRUTAL SPHINCTER (BEL)

- GRAVEYARD (CAT)

- CEREBRAL EXTINCTION (ITA)

- ABISME (CAT)

- HANDLE WITH HATE (CAT)

In case you are new in the festival and your GPS doesn't find anything related of Death Field, or simply because you might like the idea of having a map with the localized festival, here is this nice link:

https://bit.ly/3tOMns3