SIX Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Sacrificial Possession"

Atlanta, Georgia-based deathcore quintet SIX premiere a new single and lyric video “Sacrificial Possession”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Line-up:

Josh Benton - Vocals

Eli Hurst - Guitar

Chris Cowley - Guitar

Justin Strong - Bass

Seth Schutter - Drums

Credits:

Orchestration by Randy Slaugh

Vocals Recorded by Caleb Hollingsworth

Mastered by Aaron Pace at AP Audio

Video by Scott Rudd