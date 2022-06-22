SIX Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Sacrificial Possession"
Atlanta, Georgia-based deathcore quintet SIX premiere a new single and lyric video “Sacrificial Possession”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Josh Benton - Vocals
Eli Hurst - Guitar
Chris Cowley - Guitar
Justin Strong - Bass
Seth Schutter - Drums
Credits:
Orchestration by Randy Slaugh
Vocals Recorded by Caleb Hollingsworth
Mastered by Aaron Pace at AP Audio
Video by Scott Rudd
