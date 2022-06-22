Severed Headshop Premiere New Song & Playthrough Video "Eternal Soul Penetration" From Upcoming Debut EP "The Fuckening"

Indiana-based death metal outfit Severed Headshop premiere a new song and playthrough video

“Eternal Soul Penetration”, taken from their upcoming debut EP "The Fuckening", which is set for an August 5th release by Everlasting Spew Records.

Check out now "Eternal Soul Penetration" streaming via YouTube for you below.