Within Destruction Premiere New Single “Survival”
Slovenia-based deathcore outfit Within Destruction premiere a new single named “Survival” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Next month the band will head out on a summer U.S. tour as direct support to Enterprise Earth. Sentinels and Great American Ghost will join as support acts:
07/22 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
07/23 Portland, OR – Dantes
07/25 Roseville, CA – Goldfields
07/26 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
07/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
07/28 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
07/29 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
07/30 Austin, TX – Come & Take It
07/31 Houston, TX – The Secret Group
08/02 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug
08/03 West Palm, FL – Respectable
08/04 Orlando, FL – The Haven
08/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
08/06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater
08/07 Nashville, TN – The End
08/09 Allentown, PA – Planet Trog
08/10 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
08/11 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory
08/12 Kent, OH – The Outpost
08/13 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
08/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
08/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
08/17 Rock Island, IL – Skylark
08/18 Sioux City, IA – The Marquee
08/19 Denver, CO – HQ
08/20 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
