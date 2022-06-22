Within Destruction Premiere New Single “Survival”



Slovenia-based deathcore outfit Within Destruction premiere a new single named “Survival” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Next month the band will head out on a summer U.S. tour as direct support to Enterprise Earth. Sentinels and Great American Ghost will join as support acts:

07/22 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

07/23 Portland, OR – Dantes

07/25 Roseville, CA – Goldfields

07/26 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

07/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

07/28 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

07/29 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

07/30 Austin, TX – Come & Take It

07/31 Houston, TX – The Secret Group

08/02 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug

08/03 West Palm, FL – Respectable

08/04 Orlando, FL – The Haven

08/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

08/06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater

08/07 Nashville, TN – The End

08/09 Allentown, PA – Planet Trog

08/10 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

08/11 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

08/12 Kent, OH – The Outpost

08/13 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

08/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

08/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

08/17 Rock Island, IL – Skylark

08/18 Sioux City, IA – The Marquee

08/19 Denver, CO – HQ

08/20 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court