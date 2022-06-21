Devin Townsend To Release New Album "Lightwork" In October
Devin Townsend's new studio album, "Lightwork," will be release on October 28 via InsideOut Music. The album was produced by Devin and Gggarth Richardson (Biffy Clyro, Rage Against The Machine). The front cover artwork was designed by long-time friend and designer, Travis Smith.
The album will be accompanied by a companion record called "Nightwork," available as part of the limited edition versions of the release. More details on the formats will follow in the coming months, along with pre-order details.
Devin has also announced the addition of no less than seven UK shows as part of the rescheduled European Lightwork Tour 2023. The UK shows will go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM, local time. Tickets already purchased will remain valid on the new dates. Tickets for the Lightwork Tour 2023 are now on sale and available here.
Tour dates:
February
21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
28 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
March
1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
3 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
4 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
5 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
7 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
10 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-tra
11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
13 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
14 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
16 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
17 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Cineteatro Capitólio
20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
21 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin
22 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Coopérative De Mai
24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
26 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
28 - Bexhill-on-Sea, UK - De La Warr Pavilion
29 - Bristol, UK - Academy
31 - Manchester, UK - Academy
April
1 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
2 - Newcastle, UK - University
4 - Wolves, UK - KK's Steel Mill
5 - Norwich, UK - UEA
