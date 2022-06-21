Devin Townsend To Release New Album "Lightwork" In October

Devin Townsend's new studio album, "Lightwork," will be release on October 28 via InsideOut Music. The album was produced by Devin and Gggarth Richardson (Biffy Clyro, Rage Against The Machine). The front cover artwork was designed by long-time friend and designer, Travis Smith.

The album will be accompanied by a companion record called "Nightwork," available as part of the limited edition versions of the release. More details on the formats will follow in the coming months, along with pre-order details.

Devin has also announced the addition of no less than seven UK shows as part of the rescheduled European Lightwork Tour 2023. The UK shows will go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM, local time. Tickets already purchased will remain valid on the new dates. Tickets for the Lightwork Tour 2023 are now on sale and available here.

Tour dates:

February

21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

28 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

March

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

3 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

4 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

5 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

7 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-tra

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

13 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

14 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

16 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

17 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

18 - Lisbon, Portugal - Cineteatro Capitólio

20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

21 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin

22 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Coopérative De Mai

24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

26 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

28 - Bexhill-on-Sea, UK - De La Warr Pavilion

29 - Bristol, UK - Academy

31 - Manchester, UK - Academy

April

1 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

2 - Newcastle, UK - University

4 - Wolves, UK - KK's Steel Mill

5 - Norwich, UK - UEA