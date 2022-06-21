Machine Head Unveils New Music Video "Unhalløwed"

Band Photo: Machine Head (?)

Bay Area metal titans, Machine Head, will release their tenth album, the immense and unapologetic "Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn," on August 26 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings. Today, the band release the mammoth new track, "Unhalløwed," along with an accompanying video shot live from the band's Electric Happy Hour series. You can watch the live video below.

Speaking about the new track, Machine Head founder, Robb Flynn shares: "Drowning in the deepest depression of his life, Eros is at a breaking point. Collecting heartaches, loss, and near psychotic isolation, 'Unhalløwed' is the beginning of a powerful shift of our story. An introspective narrative starts the song lyrically, which is a collaborative effort written by myself, guitarist Waclaw 'Vogg' Kieltyka, and bassist/backing vocalist Jared MacEachern and encapsulates the collective strength of this writing team.

"Anchored by an absolutely monstrous groove, the vocals melodically mirror the state of mind of Eros as he reels from the loss of his mother to a drug overdose and begins a slow downward spiral into madness. However, the culmination of the track infuses some much-needed light, but will it be enough?”