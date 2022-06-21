Satan Announces German And Benelux Tour Dates

NWOBHM heroes, Satan, who released their sixth full length album "Earth Infernal" via Metal Blade in April this year, have announced a 9-date trek through Germany and the Benelux in October. Support comes from Swedish Heavy Metal villains Portrait, who released their critically acclaimed new album "At One With None" last September via Metal Blade.

The tour dates are as follows:

21.10.2022 NL - Amstelveen, Heavy Metal Maniacs festival

22.10.2022 BE - Vorselaar, De Dreef

23.10.2022 NL - Eindhoven, Dynamo

24.10.2022 DE - Osnabrück, Bastard Club

25.10.2022 DE - Langen, Stadthalle

26.10.2022 DE - Essen, Turock

27.10.2022 DE - Lichtenfels, Paunchy Cats

28.10.2022 DE - Berlin, Brutz & Brakel Stromgitarrenfest

29.10.2022 DE - Hamburg, Heavy Hamburg Halloween