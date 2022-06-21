Satan Announces German And Benelux Tour Dates
NWOBHM heroes, Satan, who released their sixth full length album "Earth Infernal" via Metal Blade in April this year, have announced a 9-date trek through Germany and the Benelux in October. Support comes from Swedish Heavy Metal villains Portrait, who released their critically acclaimed new album "At One With None" last September via Metal Blade.
The tour dates are as follows:
21.10.2022 NL - Amstelveen, Heavy Metal Maniacs festival
22.10.2022 BE - Vorselaar, De Dreef
23.10.2022 NL - Eindhoven, Dynamo
24.10.2022 DE - Osnabrück, Bastard Club
25.10.2022 DE - Langen, Stadthalle
26.10.2022 DE - Essen, Turock
27.10.2022 DE - Lichtenfels, Paunchy Cats
28.10.2022 DE - Berlin, Brutz & Brakel Stromgitarrenfest
29.10.2022 DE - Hamburg, Heavy Hamburg Halloween
