Serpent Spawn (Blood, Ex-Dawn) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming EP "Crypt of Torment"

German death metal band Serpent Spawn (Blood, Malaphar, ex-Dawn) premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming EP "Crypt of Torment", which will be out in stores June 24th 2022 via Iron Bonehead.

The premiere will go live on YouTube at 10 am (EST).