"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

See: Mercyful Fate Premiere New Song 'The Jackl Of Salzburg' Live At Copenhell Festival 2022

posted Jun 20, 2022 at 2:40 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Mercyful Fate

Band Photo: Mercyful Fate (?)

Fan-filmed footage of Mercyful Fate's June 18 concert at the Copenhell festival at Refshaleøen in Copenhagen, Denmark can be streamed below. The band premiered a brand new song during their set named "The Jackl Of Salzburg", which is expected to appear on group's forthcoming 2023 studio full-lengt.

Lyrically, "The Jackl Of Salzburg" is inspired by one of the last major witch hunts, the Zaubererjackl trials in Salzburg, Austria (1675-90). 139 people were executed as the followers of Wizard Jackl (Jäckel), who was himself never captured.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "See: Mercyful Fate Premiere New Song Live"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 