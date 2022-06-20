See: Mercyful Fate Premiere New Song 'The Jackl Of Salzburg' Live At Copenhell Festival 2022
Band Photo: Mercyful Fate (?)
Fan-filmed footage of Mercyful Fate's June 18 concert at the Copenhell festival at Refshaleøen in Copenhagen, Denmark can be streamed below. The band premiered a brand new song during their set named "The Jackl Of Salzburg", which is expected to appear on group's forthcoming 2023 studio full-lengt.
Lyrically, "The Jackl Of Salzburg" is inspired by one of the last major witch hunts, the Zaubererjackl trials in Salzburg, Austria (1675-90). 139 people were executed as the followers of Wizard Jackl (Jäckel), who was himself never captured.

