Arallu Premiere New Song "Desert Shadow will Rise" From Upcoming New Album "Death Covenant"
Unholy black metal band from the Holy Land, Arallu, premiere a new song entitled “Desert Shadow will Rise”, taken from their upcoming new effort "Death Covenant". The new album will be available on CD/LP/Digital at Hammerheart Records this November.
