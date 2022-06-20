Hierophant Premiere New Music Video & Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Death Siege"
Ravenna, Italy-based blackened death metal outfit Hierophant premiere a new song and music video entitled “Death Siege”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record is set for release on August 26th by Season of Mist.
Check out now "Death Siege" streaming via YouTube for you below.
“”With Death Siege, we crossed the gateway to the abyss. Nihilism will overcome, when the sky will burn in fire. Death, Chaos, Annihilation.”

