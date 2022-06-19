Xenotheory Premiere New Single "Alienation" From Upcoming New Album "Dawn of an Eyeless Realm"

Paris, France-based slamming deathcore unit Xenotheory premiere a new single titled “Alienation”. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Dawn of an Eyeless Realm", which will be released June 24, 2022.

Check out now "Alienation" streaming via YouTube for you below.