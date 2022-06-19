Enterprise Earth Premiere New Official Music Video “Psalm Of Agony”

Washington-based deathcore band Enterprise Earth premiere a new official music video for their recently released single “Psalm Of Agony”,, streaming via YouTube for you now below. It is the band's first track with their new vocalist Travis Worland.





The outfit will be back on the road again this summer. You can catch them live at the below dates:

07/15-16 Armstrong, BC – Armstrong MetalFest

w/ Within Destruction, Sentinels and Great American Ghost:

07/22 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

07/23 Portland, OR – Dantes

07/25 Roseville, CA – Goldfields

07/26 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

07/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

07/28 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

07/29 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

07/30 Austin, TX – Come & Take It

07/31 Houston, TX – The Secret Group

08/02 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug

08/03 West Palm, FL – Respectable

08/04 Orlando, FL – The Haven

08/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

08/06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater

08/07 Nashville, TN – The End

08/09 Allentown, PA – Planet Trog

08/10 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

08/11 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

08/12 Kent, OH – The Outpost

08/13 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

08/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

08/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

08/17 Rock Island, IL – Skylark

08/18 Sioux City, IA – The Marquee

08/19 Denver, CO – HQ

08/20 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court