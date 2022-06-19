Toadeater Premiere New Song "Molten Gold" From Upcoming New Album "Bexadde"
Toadeater premiere a new song entitled “Molten Gold”, taken from their upcoming new album "Bexadde", to be released by F.D.A. Records (CD/LP/Digital) on September 9th, 2022.
Check out now "Molten Gold" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Non Serviam Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Enterprise Earth Premiere New Official Music Video
0 Comments on "Toadeater Premiere New Song 'Molten Gold'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.