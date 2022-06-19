Toadeater Premiere New Song "Molten Gold" From Upcoming New Album "Bexadde"

Toadeater premiere a new song entitled “Molten Gold”, taken from their upcoming new album "Bexadde", to be released by F.D.A. Records (CD/LP/Digital) on September 9th, 2022.

Check out now "Molten Gold" streaming via YouTube for you below.