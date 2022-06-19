Non Serviam Premiere New Song & Music Video "O My Whale"
Paris, France-based industrial cyber-grind outfit Non Serviam premiere a new song and music video "O My Whale”, taken from their upcoming new album "We Are Nothing But Your Krill", which will be out on August 5th via Trepanation Recordings.
Check out now ""O My Whale" streaming via YouTube for you below.
