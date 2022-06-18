Exclusive

Atavistic Doomers Mosara Debut "Zion's Eyes" From Forthcoming Album

Band Photo: Mosara (?)

The single, "Zion's Eyes" from the doom quartet delivers fuzz laden groove rhythms, dynamic riffs, and a progressive twist. Their second opus, consisting of 4 doom laden tracks, will be released on July 22nd via their Bandcamp page. A vinyl version of the album be available for this release that will contain a hidden track.

Doom your ears with "Zion's Eyes" here!