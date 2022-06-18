Exocrine Premiere New Single “Horns”
French technical death metal outfit Exocrine premiere "Horns", their latest single from the band's brand "new album “The Hybrid Suns“. Unique Leader Records released the record yesterday, June 17th, 2022.
