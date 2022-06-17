Parasite Inc. Debuts "Cyan Night Dreams" Music Video

The German Melodic Death Metal band is ready to give it all again with the release of their second single and title track of the upcoming record "Cyan Night Dreams."

After the first, very hard-sounding harbinger of the album, Parasite Inc. present themselves with the second single 'Cyan Night Dreams' in a completely new, unexpected sound garb. Already on the last output 'Dead and Alive' the synths were allowed to take a much larger space and also the clean vocals provided clearly audible in the background for the necessary pressure. This concept has now received a completely new emphasis for the new single and shows once again the versatility of the band.

The video for the song was produced in cooperation with Tillypark Studios, ties in exactly with the video for the last single "I am" and shows musically, as well as visually the other extreme of the album.

Statement from the band:

"As the centerpiece of the album, 'Cyan Night Dreams' is one of the songs whose stylistic elements have long been hidden beneath the surface of Parasite Inc. and now, for the first time, are given their own place in the sound structure. The title track shows a new approach to our songwriting and at the same time is still unmistakably Parasite Inc.

"After our first single 'I am' was the fast and furious entry into the album, 'Cyan Night Dreams' now makes it clear what musical range the listener can expect on the new disc."