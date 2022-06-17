156/Silence Announces New Album, "Narrative"; Shares New Video "For All To Blame"

Pittsburgh hardcore/metal juggernauts 156/Silence will make their eagerly-anticipated return this summer with the release of their 3rd full-length record, "Narrative," on September 2nd via SharpTone Records. Riding a massive wave of momentum from 2020's "Irrational Pull" and 2021's "Don't Hold Your Breath" EP, the band is poised to be heavy music's next breakout band with the record fans have been waiting on. Today, they've revealed the record's pummeling new single, "For All To Blame," and an accompanying video that can be seen below.

The record's announcement comes just ahead of the band's summer tour with The Acacia Strain, Malevolence and I Am.

Commenting on the new single, guitarist Jimmy Howell states:

"'For All to Blame' is probably my favorite song on the album. We tried to write something a little more straightforward and it turned into a catchy, more structured track that allows Jack [Murray] to shine."

Vocalist Jack Murray sheds light on the meaning behind the lyrics:

"We’re all at fault for the way things are. Years of turning blind eyes and pointing fingers at each other’s defects. Wondering how we got to this. Hell isn’t hot enough."