Invictus To Release Debut Album "Unstoppable" In September

Invictus, the new solo project led by Maurizio Iacono, today unveils a new single and video for 'Exiled'. The new track serves as the first taste of Invictus' new full-length release, "Unstoppable," set for release 23rd September via MNRK Heavy.

Well-respected as the singer of Kataklysm and Ex Deo, head of Hard Impact Artist Management, founder of Distortion Music Group, and co-owner of hard-and-heavy booking agency Continental Touring, Iacono delivers dynamic new layers of heaviness and melody with his latest creative vehicle. A Latin epithet for various Roman deities, “Invictus” translates to “unconquered” or “invincible,” a theme present throughout Iacono’s latest output.

"I’ve explored many facets of the music business, from performing, writing, and producing to managing," he explains. "But I’d never explored that deep down energy inside my thoughts which drives me to compete and, in many ways, survive everything thrown at me."

You can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

1. You Will Know Who I Am

2. Eagles

3. Bleed Me Out

4. Exiled

5. Get Up

6. Weaponized

7. 3656

8. Ghost Of My Father

9. Darkest Of Enemies

10. American Outcast

11. Keeping The Wolves At Bay