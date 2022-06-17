Mantar Posts "Odysseus" Music Video Online

German metal duo Mantar has posted a new music video online for the song, "Odysseus." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Pain Is Forever And This Is The End," which will be released on July 15th through Metal Blade Records and is the second song from the record to be released as a single, following "Hang 'em Low (So The Rats Can Get 'em.") You can pre-order the album here in the following formats:

• Box Set (ltd. 1000 w/ Gatefold LP, bonus LP, back patch, slipmat, 12” booklet, and poster)

• Digipak

• 180g Black vinyl

• Violet Marbled vinyl

• Light Blue Marbled vinyl (ltd. 500)

• White vinyl (ltd. 500)

• Orange Beige Marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 – Season of Mist excl.)

• Leaf Green Marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 – EMP excl.)

• Twilight Blue Marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 – Nuclear Blast excl.)

• Clear Ochre Brown Marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 – Metal Blade Eu excl.)

• Maroon Red Marbled vinyl (US excl.)