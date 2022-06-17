Tungsten Shares "Northern Lights" Music Video
Swedish symphonic metal quartet Tungsten has released their third album "Bliss," out today (17th June 2022) via Arising Empire.
To celebrate, the band have released a video for "Northern Lights." You can check it out below.
Tungsten's third offering is their heaviest and darkest album to date, with the typical ingredients that define their music also breaking new ground and exploring fresh territories. The hooklines are stronger and more dynamic, with lyrics taking a darker turn whilst still focusing on relatable themes.
Andersson goes on to expand: "It all came naturally. Creating and recording this album truly put us in touch with the feeling of bliss. Nick and Karl, who wrote the music, have really shown their skills and musical talents. Bliss explores new musical ideas but is still based in the genre that we established in the band from the beginning."
