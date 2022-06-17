Beyond The Black Returns With New Single/Music Video "Reincarnation"
Two years after the highly anticipated record "Horizons," Beyond The Black are back with a bang and start a new chapter with the release of their new single "Reincarnation."
Jennifer Haben proclaims:
"'Reincarnation' materialized from a growing recognition of our mortality as humans and the consequent responsibility to live our lives to the fullest. This responsibility means to stand up for yourself, relentlessly fight for your values and also confront your biggest fears. Reincarnation is about becoming your true self and starts a new, epic chapter. This is Beyond the Black! And Beyond the Black is back!"
