Venom Inc. Unveils New Lyric Video "Don't Feed Me Your Lies"
Extreme Metal pioneers Venom Inc. are proud to unleash "Don't Feed Me Your Lies" - the 2nd single from their upcoming their sophomore album "There’s Only Black," which will be released on September 23rd 2022.
Almost 40 years after their inception, the revitalized 1989-1992 Venom line-up of guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn and vocalist/bassist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan and the new addition of drummer Jeramie "Warmachine" Kling have returned with one hell of a follow-up to their acclaimed debut, "Avé," and show no signs of slowing down.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Oceans Of Slumber Releases "The Lighthouse" Video
- Next Article:
Soilwork Debuts New Music Video
0 Comments on "Venom Inc. Unveils New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.