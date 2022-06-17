"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Venom Inc. Unveils New Lyric Video "Don't Feed Me Your Lies"

posted Jun 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Extreme Metal pioneers Venom Inc. are proud to unleash "Don't Feed Me Your Lies" - the 2nd single from their upcoming their sophomore album "There’s Only Black," which will be released on September 23rd 2022.

Almost 40 years after their inception, the revitalized 1989-1992 Venom line-up of guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn and vocalist/bassist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan and the new addition of drummer Jeramie "Warmachine" Kling have returned with one hell of a follow-up to their acclaimed debut, "Avé," and show no signs of slowing down.

