Venom Inc. Unveils New Lyric Video "Don't Feed Me Your Lies"

Extreme Metal pioneers Venom Inc. are proud to unleash "Don't Feed Me Your Lies" - the 2nd single from their upcoming their sophomore album "There’s Only Black," which will be released on September 23rd 2022.

Almost 40 years after their inception, the revitalized 1989-1992 Venom line-up of guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn and vocalist/bassist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan and the new addition of drummer Jeramie "Warmachine" Kling have returned with one hell of a follow-up to their acclaimed debut, "Avé," and show no signs of slowing down.