Oceans Of Slumber Releases "The Lighthouse" Music Video

Press your hands together and bow your heads to praise "The Lighthouse," the newest song and music video by Texas-based New Southern Gothic outfit Oceans Of Slumber. You can watch the video below.

Directed by Angela Herr and Bianca Greene, Oceans Of Slumber teamed up with FirstSight Agency to produce this cinematic music video following the emotional journey of a charismatic post-apocalyptic cult leader.

Vocalist Cammie Beverly says about the song and video: "In true story-telling fashion, ‘The Lighthouse’ evokes the frenzied emotions of the evangelical south’s dangerous religious leanings. Leading with an ominous gospel, ‘The Lighthouse’ is a song as dark and atmospheric as the humid air that hangs heavy in our region."