Drummer Tommy Clufetos To Aid Tommy Lee On Motley Crue/Def Leppard Stadium Tour

Band Photo: Motley Crue (?)

Three years in the making, The Stadium Tour, featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, officially kicked off tonight, June 16th, at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. However, all did not go as planned.

Drummer Tommy Lee could only play the first five songs of Mötley Crüe's highly anticipated comeback performance. He was behind the kit for "Wild Side", "Shout At The Devil", "Too Fast For Love", "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" and "Saints Of Los Angeles", after which he announced to the audience that he broke four ribs two weeks earlier.

As a result, Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, The Dead Daisies) played drums for Mötley Crüe for the remainder of their set, beginning with "Live Wire". Tommy Lee did return to the stage for "Home Sweet Home".

Tommy Lee stated: "We did it! You did it. We did it. We're f*cking here. Two and a half years. Okay, well, anyway, what I've gotta tell you is about 14 days ago, I f*ckin' broke not one, not two, not three, but four f*ckin' ribs right here."

"I wish I had a f*ckin' badass story, like me and Connor McGregor f*ckin' scrapping out in some f*ckin' bar or something. But I don't."

"Anyway, I hope you guys have a f*cking great time. And my boy Tommy Clufetos back here, he's gonna help me get through this. 'Cause the doctors told me, 'No playing, bro. No playing.' And I was like, 'Are you f*cking high, bro? We've got a f*cking tour to do.' So anyway, I ain't f*ckin' sitting out for shit. My boy's gonna help me out here, and I'll see you guys later. On with the goddamn show."