"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Wake Premiere New Track “Infinite Inward”

posted Jun 17, 2022 at 3:18 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Canadian blackened death metal outfit Wake premiere their new track “Infinite Inward“, taken from their sixth studio full-length “Thought Form Descent“, due out July 22nd via Metal Blade.


The group will be out on a Canadian tour with Bleeding Out, Executioner’s Mask, Atrae Billis and The Weir:

07/22 Toronto, ON – BSMT 254
07/23 Montreal, QC – Turbo House
07/24 Quebec City, QC – L’Anti
08/05 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
08/06 Calgary, AB – The Palomino

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Wake Premiere New Track 'Infinite Inward'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 