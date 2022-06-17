Wake Premiere New Track “Infinite Inward”
Canadian blackened death metal outfit Wake premiere their new track “Infinite Inward“, taken from their sixth studio full-length “Thought Form Descent“, due out July 22nd via Metal Blade.
The group will be out on a Canadian tour with Bleeding Out, Executioner’s Mask, Atrae Billis and The Weir:
07/22 Toronto, ON – BSMT 254
07/23 Montreal, QC – Turbo House
07/24 Quebec City, QC – L’Anti
08/05 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
08/06 Calgary, AB – The Palomino
