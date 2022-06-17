Russian Circles Premiere New Song "Conduit" From Upcoming New Album "Gnosis"

Band Photo: Converge (?)

Russian Circles announce that their eighth studio full-length “Gnosis” will be released on August 19th via Sargent House. A first advance track from it “Conduit“, has premiered streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The new album was recorded and mixed by Converge‘s Kurt Ballou at his God City Studio in Salem, MA.

In other news the group have confirmed their North American and European touring plans:

09/15 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

09/17 Denver, CO – Gothic

09/18 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

09/20 Seattle, WA – Croc Showroom

09/21 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

09/23 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

09/24 Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

09/25 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

09/26 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

09/29 Austin, TX – Empire Garage

09/30 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

10/01 Memphis, TN – Growlers

w/ Rezn:

10/27 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

10/28 Louisville, KY – Headliner’s

10/29 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10/30 Orlando, FL – The Social

11/01 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

11/02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11/04 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

11/05 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

11/06 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11/08 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

11/09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

11/10 Toronto, ON – Opera

11/11 Detroit, MI – El Club

11/12 Chicago, IL – Metro

w/ Cult Of Luna & Svalbard:

03/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega

03/18 Berlin, GER – Huxleys

03/19 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

03/20 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli

03/21 Brussels, BEL – AB

03/22 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

03/23 Stuttgart, GER – Wizemann

03/24 Lausanne, SWI – Les Docks

03/25 Ljubljana, SLO – Kino Siska

03/27 Vienna, AUT – Arena

03/28 Munich, GER – Muffathalle

03/29 Prague, CZE – Roxy

03/30 Krakow, POL – Studio

03/31 Warsaw, POL – Progresja