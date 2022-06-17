Wormrot Premiere New Music Video For “Voiceless Choir”
Band Photo: Wormrot (?)
Singaporean grindcore outfit Wormrot premiere a new official music video for “Voiceless Choir“, taken from the group’s forthcoming studio full-length “Hiss“, due out July 08th 2022. Late last month it was announced that frontman Arif Suhaimi has quit the band. A replacement has yet to be revealed.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
I Prevail Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Russian Circles Premiere New Song "Conduit"
0 Comments on "Wormrot Premiere New Music Video “Voiceless Choir”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.