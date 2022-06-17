Wormrot Premiere New Music Video For “Voiceless Choir”

Band Photo: Wormrot (?)

Singaporean grindcore outfit Wormrot premiere a new official music video for “Voiceless Choir“, taken from the group’s forthcoming studio full-length “Hiss“, due out July 08th 2022. Late last month it was announced that frontman Arif Suhaimi has quit the band. A replacement has yet to be revealed.



