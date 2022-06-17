"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

I Prevail Premiere New Single & Music Video “Body Bag” - To Release New Full-Length “True Power” In August

posted Jun 17, 2022 at 2:55 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Metalcore band I Prevail will unleash their third studio full-length “True Power” via Fearless Records on August 19th, 2022. A first advance track from the upcoming album by the name of “Body Bag“, has been premiered online below in advance streaming via YouTube and Spotify below.

A brand new music video for it will go live at 10 am (EST).

“True Power” track list:

01 – “0:00”
02 – “There’s A Fear In Letting Go”
03 – “Body Bag”
04 – “Self-Destruction”
05 – “Bad Things”
06 – “Fake”
07 – “Judgment Day”
08 – “FWYTYK”
09 – “Deep End”
10 – “Long Live The King”
11 – “Choke”
12 – “The Negative”
13 – “Closure”
14 – “Visceral”
15 – “Doomed”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "I Prevail Premiere New Single & Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 