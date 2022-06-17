I Prevail Premiere New Single & Music Video “Body Bag” - To Release New Full-Length “True Power” In August

Metalcore band I Prevail will unleash their third studio full-length “True Power” via Fearless Records on August 19th, 2022. A first advance track from the upcoming album by the name of “Body Bag“, has been premiered online below in advance streaming via YouTube and Spotify below.

A brand new music video for it will go live at 10 am (EST).

“True Power” track list:

01 – “0:00”

02 – “There’s A Fear In Letting Go”

03 – “Body Bag”

04 – “Self-Destruction”

05 – “Bad Things”

06 – “Fake”

07 – “Judgment Day”

08 – “FWYTYK”

09 – “Deep End”

10 – “Long Live The King”

11 – “Choke”

12 – “The Negative”

13 – “Closure”

14 – “Visceral”

15 – “Doomed”