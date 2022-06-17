I Prevail Premiere New Single & Music Video “Body Bag” - To Release New Full-Length “True Power” In August
Metalcore band I Prevail will unleash their third studio full-length “True Power” via Fearless Records on August 19th, 2022. A first advance track from the upcoming album by the name of “Body Bag“, has been premiered online below in advance streaming via YouTube and Spotify below.
A brand new music video for it will go live at 10 am (EST).
“True Power” track list:
01 – “0:00”
02 – “There’s A Fear In Letting Go”
03 – “Body Bag”
04 – “Self-Destruction”
05 – “Bad Things”
06 – “Fake”
07 – “Judgment Day”
08 – “FWYTYK”
09 – “Deep End”
10 – “Long Live The King”
11 – “Choke”
12 – “The Negative”
13 – “Closure”
14 – “Visceral”
15 – “Doomed”
