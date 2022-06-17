Trivium’s Matt Heafy Premieres New Solo Track “Perpetual Hate”
Trivium/Ibaraki singer/guitarist Matt Heafy premieres another solo single named “Perpetual Hate“. Drummer Josh Devine (One Direction, etc.) joins him on session drums for that track that is available to stream via YouTube and Spotify below:
