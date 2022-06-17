Enterprise Earth Premiere New Single “Psalm Of Agony” - Their First New Track With Their New Frontman Travis Worland
Washington-based deathcore band Enterprise Earth premiere their first track with their new vocalist Travis Worland. This first new single is titled “Psalm Of Agony” and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
The outfit will be back on the road again this summer. You can catch them live at the below dates:
07/15-16 Armstrong, BC – Armstrong MetalFest
w/ Within Destruction, Sentinels and Great American Ghost:
07/22 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
07/23 Portland, OR – Dantes
07/25 Roseville, CA – Goldfields
07/26 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
07/27 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
07/28 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
07/29 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
07/30 Austin, TX – Come & Take It
07/31 Houston, TX – The Secret Group
08/02 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug
08/03 West Palm, FL – Respectable
08/04 Orlando, FL – The Haven
08/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
08/06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater
08/07 Nashville, TN – The End
08/09 Allentown, PA – Planet Trog
08/10 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
08/11 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory
08/12 Kent, OH – The Outpost
08/13 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
08/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
08/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
08/17 Rock Island, IL – Skylark
08/18 Sioux City, IA – The Marquee
08/19 Denver, CO – HQ
08/20 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Psycroptic Premiere New Single "Exitus"
- Next Article:
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Premieres New Solo Track
0 Comments on "Enterprise Earth Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.