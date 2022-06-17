Psycroptic Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Exitus”
Band Photo: Psycroptic (?)
Australian progressive/technical death metal band Psycroptic premiere another advance track from their eighth studio full-length “Divine Council“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. August 05th has been slated by Prosthetic Records as the release date for that new outing.
