Hissing Premiere New Song "Hostile Absurdity"
Black metal/death metal outfit Hissing will unleash their new album "Hypervirulence Architecture" on July 15th, 2022 and premiere their latest advance track from it "Hostile Absurdity" streaming via YouTube for you below.
The new effort was recorded and mixed by Detto, mastered by Dan Lowndes.
The band will be playing the below triple of West Coast shows next month:
7/14 – Seattle, WA @ Substation
7/15 – Portland, OR @ High Water Mark
7/16 – Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room Jack London
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Hissing Premiere New Track 'Hostile Absurdity'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.