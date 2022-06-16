Hissing Premiere New Song "Hostile Absurdity"

Black metal/death metal outfit Hissing will unleash their new album "Hypervirulence Architecture" on July 15th, 2022 and premiere their latest advance track from it "Hostile Absurdity" streaming via YouTube for you below.

The new effort was recorded and mixed by Detto, mastered by Dan Lowndes.

The band will be playing the below triple of West Coast shows next month:

7/14 – Seattle, WA @ Substation

7/15 – Portland, OR @ High Water Mark

7/16 – Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room Jack London