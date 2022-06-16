Norma Jean Premiere New Music Video “Call For The Blood” - Announce New Album “Deathrattle For Me”,

Norma Jean‘s ninth studio full-length “Deathrattle For Me“ will be releaseed on August 12th via Solid State Records. A first advance track and music video titled “Call For The Blood” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells the band’s frontman Cory Brandan:

“Accept that everything is a draft/ It helps to get it done. We banded together to make this record and to me, this song is the rallying cry. Composed by my brother, [co-producer] Matthew [Putman], this song was written around a single idea, altered heavily in post, and then mimicked by us.

The studio and post-production elements acted as an instrument. The experimentation and the process behind this track was a major point of inspiration for many other things we ended up doing throughout Death Rattle Sing For Me.

I feel like Matthew wrote this song with my voice in mind and I wanted to do something very unique over it. Dangerous rock ‘n’ roll! Blast it!”

Matthew - who also performs alongside Cory in the newly launched outfit Orphantwin - adds:

“‘CFTB’ was one of the first songs where I felt like we were establishing a personality for the album. Even though it was constructed in the studio from manipulated ideas we captured during a ‘riff vomiting’ session with Grayson Stewart, it still has a very raw, live energy.

The samples were all chosen in a very deliberate way for how they colored the story behind the song (rebellious unity). There is nothing random about ‘CFTB’; every sound has meaning.

This is one of my all-time favorite vocal performance from Cory, where he proves once again why he’s one of the best of his generation.”

Adds Brandan:

“This record was really about banding together. It embodies the camaraderie of our brotherhood in Norma Jean. At the time, we needed something to do, and we wrote these songs for our own souls. The record was necessary to keep me alive in a very literal sense. It’s a deeper place.”

“Deathrattle Sing For Me” track list:

01 – “1994”

02 – “Call For The Blood”

03 – “Spearmint Revolt”

04 – “Memorial Hoard”

05 – “Aria Obscura”

06 – “Any%”

07 – “Parallella”

08 – “W W A V V E”

09 – “A Killing Word”

10 – “Penny Margs”

11 – “el-roi”

12 – “Sleep Explosion”

13 – “Heartache”

Norma Jean‘s 2022 touring plans read as follows:

w/ Emery, Aaron Gillespie, Watashi Wa & Idle Threat:

08/16 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

08/17 Reno, NV – Virginia St. Brewhouse

08/18 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

08/19 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

08/20 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

08/21 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

Norma Jean:

09/08 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

w/ Emery, Aaron Gillespie, Oh, Sleeper & Salt Creek:

09/14 Tulsa, OK – Vanguard

09/15 Dallas, TX – Trees

09/16 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

09/17 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

09/18 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

Norma Jean:

09/23 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest