Civil War Uploads New Lyric Video "Oblivion"

Band Photo: Civil War (?)

Before dropping their fourth album, Swedish power metal outfit Civil War – featuring former members of Sabaton – invite listeners to join them on the battlefield with "Oblivion." The track features far Eastern sounds of another world, combined with strong vocals and guitar riffs. Packed with powerful, engaging guitars and drums, it will have the listener impatiently waiting for the release of the band’s new album, "Invaders," out June 17, 2022 via Napalm Records.

Detailing harrowing stories of sorrow and tales of turbulent triumph from around the globe, as well as human nature itself, the album marks the band’s first with masterful frontman Kelly Sundown Carpenter and formidable shredder Thobbe Englund (ex-Sabaton).

Kelly Sundown Carpenter (vocals) on "Oblivion":

"'Oblivion' is about the Gaia-like force of nature waking from its long sleep. As it looks out upon the world, it sees what man has done to the Earth and it decides to eradicate mankind by unleashing cataclysmic events."