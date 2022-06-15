Behemoth Unveils "Off To War!" Music Video

Band Photo: Behemoth (?)

Behemoth, Poland's overlords of extreme metal, have revealed another track from their forthcoming twelfth studio album, "Opvs Contra Natvram," out via Nuclear Blast on September 16. The latest single,"Off To War!," is a mission statement, accompanied by yet another evocative official video, the type that Behemoth excel at, directed by Påhl Sundström and Erik Sundström. Watch below.

Behemoth are non-conformists through and through, swimming against the tide. The new collection reflects this attitude: "Opvs Contra Natvram" is the sheer embodiment of rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression, shaped by a literary worldview. It also reflects a musical evolution; there's little doubt that "Opvs Contra Natvram" is Behemoth's strongest and most sophisticated project to date.

Frontman and Behemoth visionary Adam "Nergal" Darski comments, "Militant times bring militant music… we're increasing the tempo with our new single, 'Off To War!' - one of my personal favorites from the new record. This song has a killer punk section, one of the greatest Behemoth leads of all time, and a nice extreme metal twist at the end. A true sonic tornado in times of confrontation - enjoy it, legions!!"