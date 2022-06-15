Tomb of Finland Premiere New Song & Music Video "Shadows of the North" From Upcoming New Album "Across The Barren Fields"
Tomb of Finland premiere a new song and music video “Shadows of the North”, taken from their upcoming new album "Across The Barren Fields". The record is now scheduled for release on August 19th by UPRISING! Records in a variety of formats: digital, CD, and LP vinyl (transparent orange/black, limited to 300 units).
Check out now "Shadows of the North" streaming via YouTube for you below.
