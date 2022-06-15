Clutch Premiere New Single “We Strive For Excellence” - Announce Fall Tour With Helmet, Quicksand, Etc.

Clutch premiere their new single “We Strive For Excellence” online. It’s the latest single to emerge ahead of the band’s forthcoming new album, which they plan to release this year.

Tells frontman Neil Fallon:

“‘We Strive For Excellence‘ looks back fondly on childhood summers filled with grand plans gone awry, inexplicable bruises, untreated injuries, and of course, the timeless wisdom of Evel Knievel.”

The band will be out on the road again on a fall U.S. headlining tour with Helmet and Quicksand.

09/13 Toronto, ON – Rebel

09/15 Boston, MA – House of Blues

09/16 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

09/17 Baltimore, MD – Hammerjacks

09/18 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

09/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09/21 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder than Life (Clutch only)

09/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

09/25 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

09/27 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

09/29 Houston TX – Warehouse Live

09/30 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/01 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

10/02 Austin, TX – Emo’s

10/04 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

10/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (Clutch only)

10/08 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

10/09 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

10/10 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

10/12 Salt Lake City, UT – the Depot

10/13 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/14 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

10/15 West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

10/16 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall