Clutch Premiere New Single “We Strive For Excellence” - Announce Fall Tour With Helmet, Quicksand, Etc.
Clutch premiere their new single “We Strive For Excellence” online. It’s the latest single to emerge ahead of the band’s forthcoming new album, which they plan to release this year.
Tells frontman Neil Fallon:
“‘We Strive For Excellence‘ looks back fondly on childhood summers filled with grand plans gone awry, inexplicable bruises, untreated injuries, and of course, the timeless wisdom of Evel Knievel.”
The band will be out on the road again on a fall U.S. headlining tour with Helmet and Quicksand.
09/13 Toronto, ON – Rebel
09/15 Boston, MA – House of Blues
09/16 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
09/17 Baltimore, MD – Hammerjacks
09/18 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
09/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
09/21 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder than Life (Clutch only)
09/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
09/25 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
09/27 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
09/29 Houston TX – Warehouse Live
09/30 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/01 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
10/02 Austin, TX – Emo’s
10/04 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
10/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock (Clutch only)
10/08 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House
10/09 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
10/10 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
10/12 Salt Lake City, UT – the Depot
10/13 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
10/14 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
10/15 West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
10/16 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
