Candy Premiere New Track "World Of Shit"

Candy premiere a new single named “World Of Shit” from their impending new full-length “Heaven Is Here“. A June 24th release date has been slated for the album by Relapse Records.

You can catch Candy live at the below shows:

w/ LustSickPuppy & Restraining Order:

07/20 Atlanta, GA – 529 Club

07/21 Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR

07/22 Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s

07/23 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing

07/24 Toronto, ON – Hard Luck

07/25 Montreal, QC – Foufs Cabaret

07/26 Boston, MA – Middle East (Upstairs)

07/27 New York, NY – The Meadows

07/28 Baltimore, MD – Frijoles

07/29 Los Angeles, CA – 1720 (feat. Ingrown, Ekulu, Spice, Field Of Flames & Spike Hellis)

w/ Vein.fm, Regulate & Living Weapon:

08/21 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

08/22 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

08/23 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

08/24 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

08/25 Des Moines, IA – xBK

08/27 Denver, CO – HQ

08/28 Salt Lake City, UT – Beehive

08/30 Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

08/31 Portland, OR – Mano Oculta

09/02 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

09/03 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

09/04 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

09/06 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8

09/07 Mesa, AZ – Underground

09/09 Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves

09/10 Austin, TX – Parish

09/11 Houston, TX – Secret Group

09/13 Orlando, FL – Henao Center

09/14 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

09/15 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

09/16 Richmond, VA – The Camel

09/17 Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch