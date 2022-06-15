Candy Premiere New Track "World Of Shit"
Candy premiere a new single named “World Of Shit” from their impending new full-length “Heaven Is Here“. A June 24th release date has been slated for the album by Relapse Records.
You can catch Candy live at the below shows:
w/ LustSickPuppy & Restraining Order:
07/20 Atlanta, GA – 529 Club
07/21 Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR
07/22 Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s
07/23 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing
07/24 Toronto, ON – Hard Luck
07/25 Montreal, QC – Foufs Cabaret
07/26 Boston, MA – Middle East (Upstairs)
07/27 New York, NY – The Meadows
07/28 Baltimore, MD – Frijoles
07/29 Los Angeles, CA – 1720 (feat. Ingrown, Ekulu, Spice, Field Of Flames & Spike Hellis)
w/ Vein.fm, Regulate & Living Weapon:
08/21 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
08/22 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
08/23 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
08/24 Chicago, IL – Subterranean
08/25 Des Moines, IA – xBK
08/27 Denver, CO – HQ
08/28 Salt Lake City, UT – Beehive
08/30 Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s
08/31 Portland, OR – Mano Oculta
09/02 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone
09/03 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex
09/04 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
09/06 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8
09/07 Mesa, AZ – Underground
09/09 Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves
09/10 Austin, TX – Parish
09/11 Houston, TX – Secret Group
09/13 Orlando, FL – Henao Center
09/14 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
09/15 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506
09/16 Richmond, VA – The Camel
09/17 Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch
