Shuriken Cadaveric Entwinement Premiere New Single "Breaching the Gates of Tranquility" From Upcoming New Album "Constructing the Cataclysm"

North Carolina's death metal band Shuriken Cadaveric Entwinement premiere a new single named “Breaching the Gates of Tranquility”, taken from their upcoming new album "Constructing the Cataclysm", which will be out in stores August 5, 2022 via Comatose Music.

Check out now "Breaching the Gates of Tranquility" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells the official press release:

"The death metal samurai are back! Shuriken Cadaveric Entwinement make their long awaited return with this savage new masterpiece ‘Constructing the Cataclysm’, their first release for new label Comatose Music. Featuring the talents of multi-instrumentalist Jordan Varela (Lust of Decay) and vocalist Jay Barnes (Cesspool of Vermin) this eight track descent into the unspeakable horrors of the Japanese underworld is a towering monolith of pure death metal, infused with the fire of imaginative and inventive writing. Stunning riffs, staggering vocals and domineering drumming will transport you to a world of blood, battle, gods and demons. Sharpen your blades and prepare for war - battle is joined on August 5th!"