Anticreation (Burial hordes, Enshadowed, Merciless Crucifixion, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "From the Dust of Embers" From Upcoming New Album
Greek black/death metal entity Anticreation (Burial hordes, Enshadowed, Merciless Crucifixion, etc.) premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "From the Dust of Embers", which will be co-released July 8th, 2022 through Sentient Ruin and Nuclear Winter Records.
A new official music video for "From the Dust of Embers" is streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Devenial Verdict Premiere New Track & Music Video
- Next Article:
Shuriken Cadaveric Entwinement Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Anticreation Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.