Anticreation (Burial hordes, Enshadowed, Merciless Crucifixion, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "From the Dust of Embers" From Upcoming New Album

Greek black/death metal entity Anticreation (Burial hordes, Enshadowed, Merciless Crucifixion, etc.) premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "From the Dust of Embers", which will be co-released July 8th, 2022 through Sentient Ruin and Nuclear Winter Records.

A new official music video for "From the Dust of Embers" is streaming via YouTube for you now below.



