Devenial Verdict Premiere New Track & Music Video "Ash Blind" From Upcoming New Album
Finnish death metal band Devenial Verdict premiere a new track and music video “Ash Blind”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores later this year via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Ash Blind" streaming via YouTube for you below.
"Ash Blind" track listing:
1. Hope
2. Pravum
3. Ash Blind
4. Sun Hammer
5. Mourning Star
6. The Contemptor
7. Inanition
8. World Breaker
Devenial Verdict are:
Drums – Okko Tolvanen
Guitars – Sebastian Frigren
Bass – Antti Poutanen
Vocals – Riku Saressalo
