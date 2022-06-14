Caliban Premiere New Music Video “Darkness I Became”

Band Photo: Caliban (?)

German metalcore outfit Caliban premiere a new official music video for “Darkness I Became” streaming via YouTube for you now below. Footage for the clip was captured by Sebastian Pielnik during the band's release shows for their current album “Dystopia“.

The group will be out on road again this fall in Europe with Annisokay, Resolve and League Of Distortion:

11/29 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl

11/30 Wien, AUT – Szene

12/01 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch

12/02 Munchem, GER – Backstage Werk

12/03 Koln, GER – Live Music Hall

12/03 Hasselt, BEL – Muziekodroom

12/05 Saarbrucken, GER – Garage

12/06 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

12/07 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

12/08 Munster, GER – Skaters Palace (no Annisokay)

12/09 Berlin, GER – Huxley’s Neue Welt

12/10 Bremen, GER – Modernes

12/11 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller