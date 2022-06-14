"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Caliban Premiere New Music Video “Darkness I Became”

posted Jun 14, 2022 at 2:29 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Caliban

Band Photo: Caliban (?)

German metalcore outfit Caliban premiere a new official music video for “Darkness I Became” streaming via YouTube for you now below. Footage for the clip was captured by Sebastian Pielnik during the band's release shows for their current album “Dystopia“.

The group will be out on road again this fall in Europe with Annisokay, Resolve and League Of Distortion:

11/29 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl
11/30 Wien, AUT – Szene
12/01 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch
12/02 Munchem, GER – Backstage Werk
12/03 Koln, GER – Live Music Hall
12/03 Hasselt, BEL – Muziekodroom
12/05 Saarbrucken, GER – Garage
12/06 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
12/07 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
12/08 Munster, GER – Skaters Palace (no Annisokay)
12/09 Berlin, GER – Huxley’s Neue Welt
12/10 Bremen, GER – Modernes
12/11 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

